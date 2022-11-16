Canals in the area to see winter work

CANAL users in Saddleworth and Tameside will not be able to use stretches of the waterway as winter work is carried out.

The Canal and River Trust has revealed a number of ‘blockages’ will be in place on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal as essential repairs are done.

Cranes are in place at Stalybridge as lock gates are lifted out as new resin grouting is being put behind the lock walls to fill up any voids and prevent deterioration of the lock structure.

Through the town centre, new head and tailgates are being fitted while they are also carrying out some ladder modifications and lockside repairs.

Further up, between Heyrod and Mossley, head gates are being replaced and by-wash repair carried out, with a scheduled completion date of December 23.

The body is already working to mend the towpath further along the waterway close to Bayley Street.

And in Saddleworth, work is being done on the Diggle Lock Flight – described as locks 24, 26, 27, 29, 30, & 31 (west).

The Trust is carrying out maintenance repairs on locks 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31, as well as wash wall repairs to lock 29.

As things stand, the scheduled completion date is December 19.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

