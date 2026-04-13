Lost walkers rescued from Birchen Clough after dark

THREE walkers who became disoriented in the dark sparked a late-night rescue in Saddleworth after getting lost on the rugged paths of Birchen Clough.

Eighteen volunteers from Oldham Mountain Rescue Team were in the middle of their monthly meeting in Greenfield on Tuesday (April 7) when they were called out by Greater Manchester Police.

Reports indicated the group could not find their way off the hillside, prompting a swift response from the team. Rescue members travelled by 4×4 to the base of Birchen Clough, before continuing on foot up the rocky terrain to locate the walkers.

Once found, the group was safely escorted back down towards waiting vehicles, where they were checked over by a Remote Rescue Medical Technician.

The incident, which lasted around two hours and 15 minutes, ended with all three walkers brought to safety without serious injury.

Mountain rescue teams are reminding people heading out onto the hills to carry appropriate equipment, including torches and fully charged phones, particularly as daylight hours remain limited.