Care With Choices proud to launch new service

A NEW Scouthead-based care service has ambitious plans to provide technology enhanced, person centred home care and recruit dozens of people to join their expert team.

As an already experienced business, Optimo has launched the technology supported care at home service ‘Care With Choices’.

It offers two key services: 24 hour short or long term live-in care and bespoke care by the hour, with the teams receiving full training to provide outstanding care for all clients.

Olivia Rostron, Registered Manager of the service, said: “Right now, care at home services have never been more in demand.

“Hospitals are backed up and the news is full of the recruitment problem in social care.

“Well, we are on a mission to change things up and it starts with valuing our teams and clients above everything else.”

Care with Choices offers state-of-the-art technology to monitor care and support and peace of mind, real time digital reporting and medication management.

Richard Walker, CEO, added: “We can offer an hour or two each week for a social trip or help around the home, or a trusted live-in care worker to offer professional care and support around the clock.

“Just give us a call to find out more.”

If you’re looking for a new role or a local care solution with a commitment to delivering outstanding care, the team are ready to chat.

And until the end of this year, they are offering all new care workers who join them a £500 sign-on bonus which will receive as soon as they start.



This offer is available for both those with previous experience as care workers and those without, as full training will be provided, allowing new starters to earn a nationally recognised qualification.

• To find out more, call 0330 056 4007 or visit carewithchoices.co.uk

