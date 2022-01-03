Night Owls to have hoot with Laurel and Hardy

A NEW film club celebrating the lives and works of Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy is set to launch in Springhead.

Appreciation clubs and societies are known as ‘Sons of the Desert’ after one of the comedic duo’s best-known films.

Each local chapter are referred to as ‘tents’ so due to Oldham’s owl emblem, the Springhead society will be called Night Owls.

Treasurer Dave Wood said: “A friend, Garry Errock, has talked for years about starting an appreciation club in Oldham. There are three in Tameside but none in this area.

“People from other tents say they will pop along as it is the first one. It is good clean fun and with a suggested donation of £1, it’s not breaking the bank.

“What is the enduring nature of them? Probably, how many jokes they got out of certain situations.

“The films are funny enough when you are sat watching them on television. But they are even better when you are sat watching them in a room full of people.”

The first meeting will take place on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Springhead Liberal Club on Oldham Road.

Up to three films will be shown during the evening which is likely to include a singsong. There will be a nominal £1 per person towards costs.

Laurel & Hardy fans are asked to meet at 7.45 pm for an 8pm start. Lancashire born Stan and Californian-born sidekick Ollie appeared together in more than 100 films including: Blockheads, Way out West, Babes in Toyland and the 1933 classic, Sons of the Desert.

