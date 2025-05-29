Carnival fun at hospice’s Summer Fayre

PARENTS looking to keep their little ones entertained are being warmly invited to a Summer Fayre.

The grounds at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice will be transformed into a carnival wonderland at their annual event.

From midday to 3pm on Sunday, July 13, families can experience a jam-packed afternoon of games, activities, food and shopping.

Children can try their luck on the hook-a-duck, tin-can alley or coconut shy – or they can brave the helter-skelter ride, bouncy castle and face-painting.

There will also be live music and dance performances from local acts, along with a fire engine, raffles and a tombola.

Plus shoppers can browse a variety of stalls, featuring everything from toys to jewellery and food.

Alice Entwistle, Fundraising Events Lead, said: “Summer is ready to begin, and we are thrilled to welcome people to our hospice for this spectacular event.

“Our Summer Fayre is really important to Dr Kershaw’s – not only because it helps to raise much-needed funds, but because we get to meet our amazing Oldham community.

“By attending our events, you are helping us to support patients and families when they need us the most.

“Best of all, you can have a great time and make some special memories too. You can even have a sneak peek around our beautiful new gardens!”

Entrance is just £1 per person and there is no need to book in advance for the event – which has been sponsored by Booth’s Garden Centre.

All the money raised will go towards helping patients in the Oldham community cared for by the Royton-based hospice.