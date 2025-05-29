Skills and fancy dress on show at Fun Dog Show in Scouthead

FOUR-LEGGED friends of all sizes and breeds showed off their best features, skills and even fancy dress at a Fun Dog Show in Scouthead.

The popular event at Dawson’s Field attracted entries in 13 classes, with rosettes and prizes kindly donated by Wagmore Pet Boutique.

Event organisers Pennine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) said: “It was lovely to see the youngsters having a go in the Young Handler class as well as all the effort that went into training the dogs for the Best Trick.

“The Supreme Sausage Catcher 2025 went to Noodle, a young female Cockerpoo, who was adopted through PAWS. She proved the most accurate catcher and had her fill of sausages by the end of the knock-out competition.

“Best in Show went to Ziggy the Wire Haired Fox Terrier and Whippet ‘Amy Whinehouse’ was Reserve Best in Show.

“Thanks to Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group for helping with the organisation on the day and also Saddleworth Parish Council who kindly approved the event.”

Visitors also browsed stalls from local traders and organisations, and tucked into food and drink.

The event raised £295 for PAWS, which will help towards the care of unwanted cats and dogs.

The non-profit charity holds events throughout the year to raise money to rescue, re-habilitate and re-home animals in the community

They are already planning to hold another Dog Show at Dawson’s Field on September 20 with fun classes for dogs, kids games, stalls and a tombola.