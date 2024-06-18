Carnival theme for local hospice’s Summer Fayre

A CARNIVAL themed afternoon of family friendly fun is promised at a local hospice’s Summer Fayre.

The event on Sunday, July 21, from midday to 3pm will take place at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Royton, both inside and outside in their gardens.

Open to all the community, visitors can try their luck at hook-a-duck or test their throwing skills on the tin-can alley or the coconut shy.

Children can ride the helter-skelter, have a jump on the bouncy castle, and take part in face painting and craft activities such as balloon modelling.

There will also be live music and dance performances from local acts; toy, craft, jewellery and food stalls to peruse; raffles, a tombola, refreshments, a fire engine, an ice cream van and more.

The hospice’s mascot Hartley will also be in attendance at the event, which has been sponsored by Booth’s Garden Centre.

Proceeds raised will support patient care at the hospice, which relies on support from the local community, with only a third of its services funded through central government.

Alice Entwistle, Hospice Fundraising Events Lead, said: “Step right up! We are so excited to welcome the community back to our Hospice for our carnival themed Summer Fayre. You can take it easy, indulge in a brew or Hospice gin cocktail, enjoy a slice of cake and take a look at the stalls on offer, or you can take part in the activities!

“It will be a great start to the Summer holidays and we are hoping our carnival themed Fayre will see even more families attend this year as we have lots of fun things to do, plus we’re still hoping to add a few additions to the day. Entry is free, but a suggested donation of £1 per person is very welcome!

“By attending our Fayre and supporting our Hospice you will be making a real difference to our patients and their loved ones across the community. We look forward to welcoming you to our event and we thank you in advance for your continued support!”

To find out more, visit www.drkh.org.uk/summerfayre or contact their Fundraising Team at fundraising@drkh.org.uk or 0161 624 9984.

