The Oldham law firm reaching new heights

AN AWARD-WINNING local law firm is setting its sights on more growth after what it describes as an ‘amazing record year’.

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers has posted overall profits up by 44 per cent – the highest they have ever been – and an increased revenue to over £5.6 million.

Earlier this year, Pearson took over local law firm Sarah Dixon & Co to expand legal services in the Rochdale area.

With 84 staff, the multi-service legal firm now has offices in North Manchester, Oldham, Milnrow and Failsworth.

Pearson reports growth of over 50 per cent across all areas in the 2023/24 financial year – with ‘strong performance’ by the Commercial Property, Employment law, Personal Injury, Corporate Commercial and Family legal services.

“These are impressive results and the culmination of a year of hard work and dedication by our teams who strive to deliver exceptional service and value to our clients,” said Joanne Ormston, Director and Practice Manager.

“I am so pleased that whilst we have expanded our services into new areas, we have been able to record positive growth and maintain a robust profitability margin, reflecting effective cost management and strong client relationships.”

There has also been external recognition, with the firm listed as a ‘Leading Law Firm’ in The Legal 500 UK Solicitors 2024 rankings.

Pearson was also triumphant in the ‘Supporting Young People’ category at the Oldham Business Awards, and shortlisted in the Manchester Legal Awards.

Bosses are excited about what the future holds, with the firm’s clients at the forefront.

“Our focus on providing tailored solutions and achieving favourable outcomes for our clients has been instrumental in driving forward our business and maintaining strong client relationships,” said Christopher Burke, Director and Head of Commercial Litigation.

“Looking ahead, our plan is to grow strategically and maintain the momentum of our consecutive year-on-year growth with a developing national client base.

“We plan to invest in our staff and our buildings, and are excited about the opportunities ahead, confident that we have a great team in place to deliver them.”

