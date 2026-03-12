Closed Uppermill restaurant goes on the market

A MUCH-LOVED Uppermill restaurant whose closure stunned the community has been officially put on the market.

Dinnerstone, on the village’s High Street, closed its doors in January with the hope it would one day reopen.

Now the site is up for lease on ‘flexible, free-of-tie terms’ at a guide rent of £72,000-a-year.

Marketeers Fleurets say: “Located in the heart of the vibrant commuter village of Uppermill, within the civil parish of Saddleworth, the property occupies a prominent High Street position on the edge of the Pennines.”

They add the three-floor property, capable of hosting 126 people across two of them, ‘has been extensively refurbished to provide modern, contemporary restaurant accommodation.’

DInnerstone also houses a private dining room on the first floor, along with a fully fitted catering kitchen, service bar and basement cellar.

Tim Martin, divisional director at Fleurets North West, said: “Dinnerstone traded successfully for two decades, building a strong reputation as a modern British restaurant, creating a strong platform for its successor.

“This is a high-quality, ready-to-trade restaurant in one of Greater Manchester’s most desirable village locations, suitable for a wide variety of hospitality concepts and cuisines.”

Charles Brierley – who also owns Lydgate’s White Hart – told of the decision to close Dinnerstone.

In a statement, he wrote: “20 years ago, in 2006, I opened Dinnerstone.

“It is with sadness that I am making the difficult decision to close the restaurant.

“I would like to personally thank the fantastic team, feedback this December has been excellent, and they have maintained the business’s Tripadvisor rating as a 3′ top restaurant in Oldham.

“A well-deserved ranking and testament to their professionalism and hard work. Customers will continue to see many of the team at the White Hart at Lydgate.

“Thank you all for supporting the business over the last 20 years.”

Now it is hoped new proprietors can be found to take on the site.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only through Fleurets Northwest Office. For further information contact Fleurets North West on 0161 683 5445 or email northwest@fleurets.com.