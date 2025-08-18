Young ‘dragons’ turn business ideas into hospice funds

BUDDING young entrepreneurs across Oldham have flexed their business skills, inspired by a hit BBC show, to raise vital funds for a local hospice.

Talented schoolchildren have taken part in the final of Dr Kershaw’s Hospice’s Junior Dragons’ Den competition.

This year’s event – which helps the youngsters to build teamwork, communication and creative skills – launched in May, inviting schools to put forward teams of up to six pupils.

Their challenge was to design an innovative gift, work out how to manufacture it, and write a business plan. Children pitched their idea to a panel of business experts to secure a £30 business start-up loan, before sourcing materials and launching to the public.

Five teams and a total of 32 pupils took part, raising £1,363 for the Royton-based hospice by selling their products at schools, summer fairs and Spindles Shopping Centre.

Burnley Brow Community Primary School were crowned the winners at the grand final, recently held at Oldham Events Centre, after making the most profit with their floral pipe cleaner bouquets.

Maria Ball, Year Five teacher at the school in Chadderton, said: “The children had a fantastic time and have really grown in confidence. They pushed themselves outside their comfort zones, and loved every minute of it!

“Their teamwork and communication were brilliant, and they were absolutely thrilled to have brought in the most sales. It’s been such a valuable experience, and we’d definitely recommend Dr Kershaw’s’ Junior Dragons’ Den to other schools.”

Medlock Valley Primary School won the prize for best pitch, while the most innovative idea went to Crompton Primary School for their bracelets and charms.

Jill Kirkham, community and partnerships lead at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, added: “All the children were absolutely amazing. Every single pupil and teacher should feel incredibly proud. Thank you for your enthusiasm, creativity and fantastic behaviour – you are a credit to your schools!”

The 2025 Junior Dragons’ Den panel included experts from Northern Pest Management, Spindles Town Square Shopping Centre, Diodes Incorporated, Pinnacle Learning Trust, Hathershaw College and Ingeus.

To register interest in the 2026 Junior Dragons’ Den, visit www.drkh.org.uk/dragonsden or call 0161 624 9984.