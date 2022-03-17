Celebrate a proper Lancashire comedy

A CLASSIC Lancashire Comedy is coming to entertain audiences at Lyceum Theatre Oldham in April.

The town’s oldest amateur theatre company is currently in rehearsals for a comedy that’s as relevant today as it was when it was first written in 1927.

Stanley Houghton’s comedy Hindle Wakes was a shocker when it was first performed and today we applaud the gumption of its working class female hero.



Single mill-hand Fanny Hawthorn and mill owner’s son Alan Jeffcote are discovered to have spent Wakes Week together in a hotel.

While the families of the two young people are trying to find a way to avoid a scandal, Fanny has her own ideas about what she wants from life and it doesn’t involve marrying the boss!

Ian Orry is well known to Lyceum audiences as a director and actor. He takes the reins of this production with a strong cast of local actors. Expect a fantastic set and costumes too as the skills of the volunteers are showcased in this costume drama.

Hindle Wakes comes to Lyceum Theatre Oldham on April 2-9 (7.30pm). Tickets cost £12 each and are online at lyceumtheatre.org.uk or by calling the Box Office on 0161 628 2118 (Phone lines open Monday – Friday 9am – 5.30pm and Saturday 9am – 5pm. Booking fees apply.)

• Lyceum Theatre Oldham is looking for an Administrator/Secretary to play a key volunteer role in the theatre’s bright future.

Anyone who would like to find out more can contact Chairman Phil McCarthy by email: lyceumtheatreoldham@gmail.com

