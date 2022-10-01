Celebrate Oktoberfest in Saddleworth

THERE will be German lager, pie and love oompah galore as Oktober-Pie-Fest returns.

The event will be hosted for the third time by Saddleworth Round Table at Uppermill Civic Hall on Saturday, October 15 from 7pm to late.

Headlining with live music from 8pm is the Jäger Maestros Oompah Band, and there will be freshly brewed authentic lager flowing. Don’t forget your Lederhosen!

Tickets cost £22 each of £160 for a group of eight (includes pie supper) – https://tinyurl.com/uunexxa2

All proceeds go to help the community, local charities and worthy causes.

