Little Miracles Sonography offers one-to-one personal baby scan experience

ENJOY a one-to-one personal baby scan experience with Little Miracles Sonography in Saddleworth.

The modern, friendly private ultrasound clinic, based in Gatehead Business Park in Delph, offers a wide range of baby scan packages in 2D, 3D and 4D to suit your needs through your pregnancy journey and completely focus on you, your guests and your baby.

Main Sonographer Amy has worked in the NHS for 21 years and also more recently with NHS England.

She is experienced at working in busy antenatal clinics, performing all types of diagnostic scans at all stages of pregnancy, and still works as a sonographer for the NHS alongside her role at Little Miracles.

The clinic is registered with the Quality Care Commission and Amy is registered with the HCPC, SOR and is a member of BMUS.

Find out more online little-miracles.co.uk or call 01457 876637 or 07915 942337 or email amy@little-miracles.co.uk

