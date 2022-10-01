Plans rejected for greenbelt conservation area houses

PROPOSALS to build four high-end houses in a Saddleworth conservation area have been rejected.

But an appeal has been launched against Oldham planners’ decision earlier this year to reject another homes development on Stockport Road, Lydgate.

Numerous objections were submitted against the plans of applicant Chasten Holdings Ltd to build three four-bedroom properties plus a five-bedroom house on the one hectare of land (2.4 acres) bordering Park Lane and Steadway.

A number of trees were scheduled to be felled and the access road, via Steadway, would cut across a public footpath running along the back of Steadway.

Developers said the houses in the Boarshurst conservation area would fill in along a suggested ‘arc of development’ line that would define a clear edge to the village.

However, a refusal of planning permission notice stated: “The proposal…..would not represent ‘limited infilling,’ the development would impact on the openness of the green belt and represent inappropriate development within the green belt, which is, by definition harmful and should not be approved except in very special circumstances.”

The notice also states the proposal fails to provide a safe pedestrian route from Steadway to plots three and four while the applicant failed to demonstrate the development can take place without harm to the protected trees.

*Earlier this year, planners turned down proposals for three houses in Lydgate, rejecting claims of limited infill development.

However, Emery Planning – who produced a planning statement in support of the Steadway development – have now lodged an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate in Bristol.

The deadline for representations is October 25.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

