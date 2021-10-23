Celebrating Macmillan at ‘The worlds Biggest Coffee Morning’ across Saddleworth

THERE were mouth-watering cakes, bakes, treats and goodies at an array of Coffee Mornings and Afternoons across Saddleworth.

The events were held as part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning initiative in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

THE first-ever coffee morning held by Reverend Lydia Seddon at her home in Lees raised £270.



Friends and family turned up in their droves to enjoy cakes and drinks as well as try their luck on the tombola, raffle, guess how many sweets in the jar, guess the weight of the chocolates and name the teddy.

The money raised will be split equally between Macmillan Cancer Support and Lupus UK.

THERE was a delicious assortment of cakes, snacks and drinks at a coffee morning hosted by the Old Library Garden Café on Uppermill High Street.

The riverside café donated 50p from every coffee and cake sale and also matched the amount raised, and a raffle added further funds to the pot.

THERE were extra treats to enjoy at the lunch club at Springhead Congregational Church as their regular Wednesday gathering turned green for Macmillan.

Guests tucked into their usual delicious two-course, home-cooked lunch as well as cakes and treats in aid of the charity.

They were joined by minister Jonathan Abernethy-Barkley, who explained they were supporting the charity as it is important to give back to the community.

The lunch club is held on the second Wednesday of every month for over 55s at the church on Radcliffe Street. All welcome.

A BUSTLING coffee morning at St Thomas Leesfield Church raised £225 for Macmillan. There was an array of homemade cakes and treats on sale which about 20 visitors enjoyed along with a raffle and guess how many sprinkles on a Colin the Caterpillar cake.DIGGLE’S popular Coffee Morning organised by Margaret Hardy and daughters took place virtually for a second time due to the Covid pandemic.

Linda, Paula, Karen, and Margaret made the decision as they didn’t want compromise the health of volunteers and supporters, a proportion of whom are in the vulnerable category.

Instead they asked family and friends to contribute to a virtual event and we are pleased to see that donations this year will total almost £600.

Over the two lockdown years they have raised £2,600 and are amazed and humbled by the generosity of the people around them.

They are hoping to return with their event in September 2022 at Diggle Band Club.

If anyone would like to further swell their coffers, please call or text 07793 392584 or 07877 745467 for details of their fundraising page.

