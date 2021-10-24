Gardens are bloomin’ beautiful for competition

GARDENS of all shapes and sizes were bloomin’ beautiful at homes and businesses across the community for this year’s Saddleworth in Bloom competition.

The judges had a difficult time picking out the winning small, medium, container, community and pub gardens from all the eye-catching entries.

Cllr Barbara Beeley, chair of the Saddleworth Parish Council which organises the annual competition, said: “It was so hard to judge the gardens, especially because it was pouring down all day!

“They were all brilliant and it was so difficult to choose the winners.

“The things people come up with is wonderful – flowers, fruit, vegetables – everything. There are so many different styles of gardening and creative ideas.”

The judges were Cllr Beeley, Cllr Pat Lord, parish council clerk Sharon Hibbert and Sean Mitchell from Oldham Council.

A presentation was held at the Civic Hall in Uppermill to award the prizes to the winners and highly commended entrants before guests enjoyed a buffet and drinks.

RESULTS 2021

SMALL GARDEN CATEGORY

WINNER Susan Scholes, Den Lane, Springhead

HIGHLY COMMENDED Bernice Wall, Lyndon Close, Scouthead

Rose Tilley, Wellington Road, Greenfield

Norma Nelson, The Meadows, Uppermill

COMMENDED

Angela King, Spring Grove, Greenfield

MEDIUM GARDEN CATEGORY

WINNERS Pat Cliffe, Lower Knoll Road, Diggle

K & J Nicholson, Armit Road, Greenfield

HIGHLY COMMENDED Fiona Turner, Queensway, Greenfield

Tom Adamson, Burnedge Lane, Grasscroft

Dr & Mrs O’Daly, Church Road, Uppermill

COMMENDED

Brian Duxberry, Cornwall Crescent, Diggle

CONTAINER CATEGORY

WINNER Victoria Tibbot, King Street, Delph

HIGHLY COMMENDED

Ann Smith, Platt Lane, Dobcross

Christine Fish, Kinders Crescent, Greenfield

COMMUNIUTY CATEGORY

WINNER Shady Gardeners for Dobcross School and Community

HIGHLY COMMENDED Outram Mews, Uppermill

PUB CATEGORY

WINNER The Three Crowns, Huddersfield Road, Scouthead

HIGHLY COMMENDED

The Old Bell, Huddersfield Road Delph

