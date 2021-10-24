Gardens are bloomin’ beautiful for competition

GARDENS of all shapes and sizes were bloomin’ beautiful at homes and businesses across the community for this year’s Saddleworth in Bloom competition.
The judges had a difficult time picking out the winning small, medium, container, community and pub gardens from all the eye-catching entries.
Cllr Barbara Beeley, chair of the Saddleworth Parish Council which organises the annual competition, said: “It was so hard to judge the gardens, especially because it was pouring down all day!
“They were all brilliant and it was so difficult to choose the winners.
“The things people come up with is wonderful – flowers, fruit, vegetables – everything. There are so many different styles of gardening and creative ideas.”
The judges were Cllr Beeley, Cllr Pat Lord, parish council clerk Sharon Hibbert and Sean Mitchell from Oldham Council.
A presentation was held at the Civic Hall in Uppermill to award the prizes to the winners and highly commended entrants before guests enjoyed a buffet and drinks.
RESULTS 2021
SMALL GARDEN CATEGORY
WINNER Susan Scholes, Den Lane, Springhead
HIGHLY COMMENDED Bernice Wall, Lyndon Close, Scouthead
Rose Tilley, Wellington Road, Greenfield
Norma Nelson, The Meadows, Uppermill
COMMENDED
Angela King, Spring Grove, Greenfield
MEDIUM GARDEN CATEGORY
WINNERS Pat Cliffe, Lower Knoll Road, Diggle
K & J Nicholson, Armit Road, Greenfield
HIGHLY COMMENDED Fiona Turner, Queensway, Greenfield
Tom Adamson, Burnedge Lane, Grasscroft
Dr & Mrs O’Daly, Church Road, Uppermill
COMMENDED
Brian Duxberry, Cornwall Crescent, Diggle
CONTAINER CATEGORY
WINNER Victoria Tibbot, King Street, Delph
HIGHLY COMMENDED
Ann Smith, Platt Lane, Dobcross
Christine Fish, Kinders Crescent, Greenfield
COMMUNIUTY CATEGORY
WINNER Shady Gardeners for Dobcross School and Community
HIGHLY COMMENDED Outram Mews, Uppermill
PUB CATEGORY
WINNER The Three Crowns, Huddersfield Road, Scouthead
HIGHLY COMMENDED
The Old Bell, Huddersfield Road Delph