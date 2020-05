THERE were celebrations at Anbridge House Care Home in Oldham to mark VE Day.

Residents and staff at the home, on Herbert Street, enjoyed dancing and singing, including We’ll Meet Again, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, the official end of World War II in Europe.

Residents also produced creative and colourful art work in advance to decorate the home for the special occasion.

Find out more about the care home online: https://www.facebook.com/Anbridge-House-189357967793648/

Share this story: Tweet





Print