The Yanks could still be back in Saddleworth

YANKS – Saddleworth’s annual step back in time to World War II – could still take place this year.

The two-day military show and vehicle parade, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2019, attracts thousands of visitors and is one of the highspots of the ‘Saddleworth season’.

Yanks 2020 is scheduled to take place on the weekend of August 8 and 9.

While other popular events such as the Whit Friday brass band contest, Saddleworth Show, Wellifest and Party in the Park have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers are still hopeful Yanks can take place.

A statement was issued prior to the country initially being placed in lockdown on March 23.

Organiser Paul ‘Dogtags’ Higginson has now told the Independent: “This still remains the same.

“I will be in a better position to make a decision possibly end of June, beginning of July.”

The statement says: “The Yanks are back in Saddleworth team, are continually working hard to bring you another successful show for 2020.

“We are carefully monitoring the situation due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and planning measured needed, to ensure the safety of all our exhibitors and visitors to the event. “We will continuously review our plans, according to the Government’s latest advice which is being given on a daily basis.

“We still have five months to go until the event and we are hopeful the situation would have improved by mid-July.

“Until then, we would like to thank our exhibitors and visitors, for your continued support.

“Stay well and we look forward to seeing you in August, at Yanks are back in Saddleworth.”

