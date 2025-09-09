Centre calls for community use to help secure thriving future

A COMMUNITY centre is inviting more people to come through its door and keep using the building to secure its future.

Springhead Community Centre, on Ashes Lane, has had its fair share of ups and downs over the years.

Volunteers work hard to keep the building inviting and safe for all the local groups which use it.

The most recent refurbishment is the floor in the main hall. More than 100 years old and, although it had been looked after, it was in need of some attention and care.

Marching boots and moving equipment around had taken its toll, but two weeks hard work has seen it transformed.

The down side is that the Ashes Lane Play Group, which has been held there for about 45 years, has sadly finally closed.

Alison, who has been involved for over 20 years and has run it for the past 10 years, has decided to call it a day.

Personal problems, fewer children and parents wanting full time care meant that it was no longer viable.

That now means there are five mornings a week free for hire and anyone

interested in hiring the hall then or at any other time can contact Angela on 07710 529534.