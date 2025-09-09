Fairy Garden Trail is magical £476 boost for Holy Trinity Dobcross School

A MAGICAL boost of £476 has been raised for Holy Trinity Dobcross School thanks to an enchanting Fairy Garden Trail.

The two-week trail, organised by Friends of Dobcross School (FODS), saw creative and colourful displays pop up across the community.

With a theme of nursery rhymes, there were creations of all shapes and sizes for visitors to find and admire.

FODS said: “A heartfelt thank you to everyone who joined us for this year’s magical FODS Fairy Garden Trail. We’re delighted to share it has raised an amazing £476.

“A huge thank you to everyone who took part, created displays, sold maps, and helped make this magical event possible.

“Your support helps us continue to create wonderful opportunities for our children and school community.

“We are very grateful to the Dobcross Community for pulling it out of the bag again. Residents created such wonderful displays and many families came out to enjoy it.

“A massive thank you to Big Tiny Productions for donating the prize and all the Dobcross businesses that supported us.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back next year for more fairy-tale adventures.”

The event made its debut in 2024 and returned this year due to popular demand.