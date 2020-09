MOTORISTS face a signed diversion after the start of works to repair a burst water main in Greenfield (Tuesday September 29) .

Both ends of Chapel Road-at its junctions with Chew Valley Road and Oldham Road-are currently coned off.

Vehicles using the shortened route between Greenfield and Uppermill are now diverted past Greenfield Station. Works are scheduled to be finished by October 5.

The Independent has asked United Utilities for times of the road closure.

