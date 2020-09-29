Shelves emptying despite plea not to panic buy

SHOPPERS have been emptying shelves at Saddleworth’s biggest supermarket despite pleas not to panic buy.

Tesco has introducing limits on some key household with chief executive Dave Lewis appealing for no “unnecessary” stock removals.

However, Tesco Greenfield on Chew Valley Road has started to see certain items quickly disappearing including toilet rolls, paracetamol, even flour.

Tesco, the UK’s largest supermarket chain, has already put a limit of three items on some goods as shoppers react to the latest tightening of coronavirus restrictions which could be in place for six months.

Tesco say: “We continue to encourage customers to buy only what they need, to help make sure there’s enough for everyone.”

