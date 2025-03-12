Charity Model Railway Exhibition on track for Uppermill visit

PLANS are well on track as the next Saddleworth Model Railway Exhibition prepares to steam and chug its way into Uppermill.

The popular annual charity event will take place at Saddleworth Museum, on Uppermill High Street, on the Bank Holiday Weekend May 3-5.

Last year’s event raised £1,075.51 for Guide Dogs for the Blind and this year’s exhibition will be in support of the same charity.

The layout and traders have been confirmed and once again there will be the Best in Show competition, voted for by visitors, and a charity raffle to win a Hornby Train Set.

Layouts on display will be:

HO Gauge: 29th Street Wharf – American Freight Yard by the sea, Diesel, DCC Sound, 18ft

N Gauge: Stamford East – BR Steam & Green Diesel, Station with engine shed & sidings, Analogue, 14ft

N Gauge American: Freshwater Creek – American Creek With Passing Loop and Sidings, Diesel, Analogue, 6ft

OO Gauge: Kings Road TMD – BR Blue Diesel, DCC & DCC Sound, 15ft

5 (Ng7) Narrow Gauge: Bruncrug Sidings – Narrow Gauge Station and Goods Yard, Analogue & DCC Sound, 14ft

Traders present will be:

Sawyer Models of Leigh (new, pre-owned, scenics, accessories, Diecast, Metcalfe, and DCC concepts)

North Western Models (tools, glue, kits, detailing accessories and paints)

Aire Valley Models (pre-owned, Diecast, and books).

Tickets cost £5 for adults and children go free with every paying adult. The exhibition will be open on Saturday 10am-4pm, Sunday 10.30am-4pm, and Bank Holiday Monday 11am-4pm.

Refreshments will be provided by Friends of the Museum and Sweetieliciouz will be selling sweets for all ages.

For more information email andysawmaker@hotmail.co.uk or visit the Saddleworth Model Railway Exhibition Facebook page.

