Police ask for witnesses after woman in Oldham seriously injured in ‘car collision’

POLICE have issued an appeal for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in an alleged collision with a car in Oldham town centre.

A 24-year-old has been released on bail after being stopped at Manchester Street and later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Now Greater Manchester Police wants anyone who saw the alleged incident at about 10.50am on Monday, March 10 to come forward.

It is believed the vehicle – a brown-coloured Vauxhall Corsa – having travelled along King Street, turned on to Manchester Street, where it collided with the woman as she was crossing the road.

The woman, in her 70s, was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition with serious injuries.

Anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam or doorbell footage has been asked to call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting log 1041-10/03/25.

