Experienced KC to lead Oldham’s CSE inquiry

AN INQUIRY into child sexual exploitation (CSE) in Oldham will be chaired by one of the most respected figures in the field of effectively tackling it.

In January, the Home Secretary ordered a national audit of the handling of child sexual exploitation by public bodies and announced local independent probes.

Now the town’s, commissioned by Oldham Council, will be led by Tom Crowther KC, who was chair of the widely praised inquiry into CSE in Telford, Shropshire.

And he has told survivors they will not be ignored.

Its establishment and appointment of its chair have been discussed with them and those who support them.

And they are said to have expressed relief that an inquiry has been put in place and reassurance that Mr Crowther KC agreed to take the role.

He said: “I’m very pleased to have been asked to chair an independent inquiry into CSE for Oldham Council.

“I know from my work in Telford that an inquiry of his sort can bring the answers the community deserves about what has gone wrong in the past and can ensure best practice is in place for the future.

“That this inquiry begins with the confidence of Oldham’s CSE survivors is hugely important and I am determined that they, and the community as a whole, will be involved as the terms of reference and working details – including mechanisms for obtaining all relevant evidence – are developed.”

An Oldham Council spokesperson added: “Tom is hugely respected by survivors given the excellent work he did in Telford and his appointment reflects the views of the survivors. We believe this is an important step in securing justice for our survivors and Oldham residents more generally.

“We’ve said from the outset that we will put survivors at the heart of any work we do around child sexual exploitation. Having been repeatedly let down by public bodies over the years, that is the least they expect and deserve.

“Oldham Council hopes the news of Tom’s appointment gives real confidence that everyone at the council is determined to ensure that survivors’ voices are heard.”

