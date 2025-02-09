Charity shows solidarity by giving back to community

EVERYONE involved with a local homelessness charity took time out to make a positive impact in their community.

Emmaus Mossley closed its Secondhand Superstore so companions, staff, volunteers and trustees could take part in their ‘Solidarity Day’.

More than 50 people volunteered to show solidarity with five different groups and charities.

An additional team of volunteers also prepared breakfast and lunch for everyone taking part in the day on Thursday, February 6.

People from Emmaus helped Friends of Mossley Park volunteers clear paths and tidy flower beds.

“The extra help and support from Emmaus is huge,” said Pauline Coates, a volunteer and Friend of Mossley Park.

“Having younger volunteers with muscles means that we’re able to complete some of the more physically demanding jobs that we would usually struggle with. In just one day, they’ve achieved so much and we’re very grateful for their support.”

Another team worked with Mossley Town Team to clear overgrown trees and bushes, and remove litter in Top and Bottom Mossley. A third Emmaus group helped at Mossley Community Centre, recoating wood floors and tidying inside and around the centre.

The Emmaus Mossley teams who travelled to Emmaus North Staffs in Stoke-on-Trent and Emmaus South Manchester in Wythenshawe helped within their social enterprises. The groups were tasked with sorting donations, tidying storage areas and creating displays within their charity stores.

Kobe, a companion at Emmaus Mossley who took part in the Solidarity Day, said: “I really enjoyed our day volunteering outside. It was a really great day for it all – doing a bit of manual labour in lovely weather and with nothing to complain about. It’s good for the community and helps to make the area look nicer.”

Emmaus Mossley supports people who have experienced homelessness by providing them with a home, companionship, tailored support and work opportunities.

It’s the second year that the charity has organised the day – something that its companions hope to continue in the future.

“Sharing acts of kindness has many benefits and I’m very proud of everyone who took part and supported this year’s Solidarity Day,” commented Alison Hill, Emmaus Mossley’s CEO.

