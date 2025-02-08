Public meeting called to further Saddleworth church’s window appeal

A PUBLIC meeting will be held to discuss how to progress an appeal to repair the stained glass window at a Saddleworth church.

The Churches Conservation Trust (CCT) has plans to bring St Thomas’ at Friarmere, familiarly known as Heights Chapel, back into more regular use.

More immediately, it has launched a fundraising campaign to raise £7,000 for the much-needed repair of St Thomas’ Window.

And a meeting to further discuss ways forward has been arranged for St Thomas’ Church Hall in Delph at 4pm on Thursday, February 13.

So far, about £500 has been committed through local donations and Saddleworth North Councillor Luke Lancaster.

However, Mark Sproat, lead local community officer at the CCT, will host this latest meeting.

He said when launching the appeal: “This historic chapel was once the cornerstone of our community and the window, a beautiful and significant feature, has suffered from damage recently, due mainly to the exposed position of the church along with a touch of old age.

“Having spoken to local people both at the community events last year and since it was suggested that CCT create a campaign and try to raise the money required, we’ve done that.

“The repairs will restore its integrity, preserving both its artistic value and its position in the spiritual and cultural history of the area.

“The funds raised will be used to carefully repair and restore the window, ensuring it continues to be a symbol of heritage for generations to come.

“The restoration will be done by skilled craftsmen who specialise in historic glass, ensuring that the work is carried out with the utmost care and respect for the chapel’s history.”

Anthony Wilder, the group’s head of region, north, added: “We are incredibly grateful for the support received so far.

“The commitment from a local councillor and donations from the community are a testament to the collective dedication to Heights Chapel and this appeal.

“We look forward to connecting with more supporters at the public meeting.”

*YOU can donate to the appeal to repair St Thomas’ window by clicking https://www.visitchurches.org.uk/donate.html?project=st-thomas-window-heights-chapel-friarmere.

