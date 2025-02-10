Property of the week: Dorset Avenue, Diggle

This property is on the market with Uppermill-based, West Riding. You can click here to view the full property

Located in the sought after village of Diggle is this impeccably presented detached home. The property has seen thorough renovation from the current owners to create a walk-in home ideal for a growing family. Offering a seamless blend of open plan living to the ground floor accommodation with a standout balcony which is ideal for hosting relatives and friends.

Internally, the property is on an elevated plot with an entrance hall and utility opening into a contemporary open plan dining/kitchen/living space. There is a good size dining area which opens to the high specification kitchen with bi-folding doors opening out to a spacious balcony.

Off the kitchen is a lounge with media wall unit. A half landing leads to two bedroom suites, both benefitting from walk-in wardrobes and one having its own En-Suite. There is also an ultra modern fitted family bathroom. The first floor landing is bright with a double glazed window offering an open view to the front. The first floor has two further bedrooms, of which the master has a dressing area and spacious En-Suite.

Externally you will find ample off street parking to the front with a block paved driveway and a single garage. There is an easy to maintain garden area to the front with steps up to the home whilst to the rear is a well landscaped, enclosed garden with paved patio and lawn areas.

The home is in a sought after village within Saddleworth. Diggle has an array of amenities to suit families with a nursery, primary and secondary school within a short walk of the home. There is also a well regarded chippy, Post Office with convenience shop, choice of pubs and leisurely walks along the Huddersfield Narrow Canal to Uppermill.

Viewings are highly recommended to appreciate the high quality of finish achieved throughout the home by the current owners – a true credit to them. Warmed with a gas fired boiler, double glazed throughout and sold with a freehold title.

