Charity theatre night raises money for Mahdlo

A CAST of two took to the stage in Delph for a special charity night, raising £750 for Mahdlo Youth Zone.

For several years Saddleworth Rotary Club has hosted a charity night in conjunction with a Saddleworth Players production to raise funds for local causes or groups.

This year they also worked in partnership with Oldham Metro Rotary to put on the fundraising production at the Millgate Arts Centre.

The audience thoroughly enjoyed ‘Scary Bikers’ by John Godber with the cast of two – Carol and Don – played by Elizabeth Travis and Phil Clegg and directed by Mike Lawlor. It chronicled the meeting of two strangers who end up touring Europe on a tandem.

A cheque for £1,500, including £750 raised on the night, will be presented to Mahdlo Youth Zone, based in Oldham to help fund their activities for young people over the Christmas period.

Saddleworth Players is a thriving amateur theatre company based in the Millgate Arts Centre and produces five plays per season in a portfolio which includes comedies, dramas, thrillers and farces. Find out more: millgateartscentre.co.uk/saddleworth-players/

Rotary is an international organization that provides funds and support to groups and organisations. Find out more: www.rotary.org/en

Mahdlo, based on Egerton Street in Oldham, is a state-of-the-art Youth Zone for eight to 19 year olds (up to 25 for young people with a disability). It is open seven days a week, 52 weeks of the year to provide activities and opportunities. Find out more: www.mahdloyz.org

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

