Grotton shines bright at Christmas fair and lights switch-on

THE Christmas lights are on in Grotton as the festive season gets well underway.

At the annual switch-on event, there were carols around the Christmas tree before special guest Santa turned on the lights to declare the festive season officially started.

After a fair organised by the village’s residents’ association at The Pavilion Community Centre, Friezland Brass Band played music ahead of the switch being flicked

Meanwhile businesses up and down the high street are bringing Christmas cheer with decorative window displays.

And an elf hunt is underway around Springhead, Lees and Grotton to find the cheeky elves hiding in the shop windows.

The competition runs until 4pm on Sunday, December 18 and entry forms are available from local participating businesses with an elf sticker and colouring competition. There are fantastic prizes for the winners.

grotton lights switch-on image gallery

Photography by Gemma Carter

