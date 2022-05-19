Charlie hits remarkable sub-60 round to win women’s Chronicle Cup

OLDHAM lady vice-captain Charlie Wade produced the best golf round of her life to win the women’s Chronicle Cup by a massive 11-shot margin.

Charlie fired a stunning seven-under par nett 59 in sunny conditions to match the superbly prepared Lees New Road course.

The 48-year-old was delighted by her victory, her biggest result since taking up the game four years ago.

She recorded four pars on the outward nine and, despite a slight hiccup with a triple bogey seven at the difficult eighth, it was fours and five all the way home for an impressive score of 81-22-59 which the rest could get nowhere near.

Charlie, who works part-time in a solicitors, has been having lessons with veteran Manchester Golf Club professional Brian Connor and she couldn’t wait to text him a picture of herself with the prestigious trophy that has been played for between the female members of the five Oldham-area clubs for 98 years.

“I knew I had a good score going but I just kept going,” she said.

“I am just delighted to bring the trophy to Oldham, especially as so much work is being done at the club with the help of England Golf to bring more women to the sport.”

Charlie’s victory in the sunshine was in stark contrast to her debut in the tournament last year at Saddleworth where it was rain–soaked and miserable. What a difference a year makes.

It was a much closer affair for the minor prizes. Oldham’s Adele Keate (91-22-70) sneaked second on a card play-off from Brookdale’s Bev Mercer (87-17-70).

Oldham’s Bev Scholes took the best gross prize and Oldham also claimed the team plate through Charlie, Adele, Jane and Sheila Antrobus, 13 point clear of second team Brookdale.

The afternoon nine-hole greensome was won by Brookdale’s Lynn Kershaw and Bev Harrop (44-12-32).

The Chronicle Cup was presented by former Chronicle editor David Whaley, secretary of the Oldham and District Golf Society and there was widespread praise for the way the Oldham club hosted the event and for the Oldham Ladies Golf Association (OLGA) for maintaining the traditions of the event.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

