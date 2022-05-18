Know your boundary! Saddleworth’s past has pride of place

A REMINDER of Saddleworth’s past has pride of place in Greenfield’s newest residential area.

Thanks to developer Dave Whitmore, a “weathered stone slab” has returned ‘home’ a few yards from where it originally stood on Chew Valley Road.

The substantial 130-year-old piece of local history, depicting the boundary between two of Saddleworth’s four Meres –Lordsmere and Shawmere – previously had pride of place in front of the former Spring Grove Works.

So when the project started three years ago there were fears the masonry might be damaged or lost during house building.

However, David, the man also behind the re-development of Greenfield Conservative Club, promised to return it once building work was completed.

So, with homes at Alderman Close going under the hammer, the stone was erected at the entrance to the small development.

The stone probably dates from the 1890s as the roads were turnpikes before the 1880s.

“I think it looks really well,” said pleased Dave. “And it is nearly on the same line location where it came from.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

