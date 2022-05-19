Walking their way to vital funds

SADDLEWORTH-BASED Oldham Mountain Rescue Team will benefit from intrepid fundraisers’ bid to literally walk across the country.

Peter Keenan and Jay Hallows will set foot from St Bede’s Head in Cumbria, on the west coast of England, to Robin Hood’s Bay, on the east coast – a total of 1,922 miles.

After hearing what OMRT does without central funding, 48-year-old Peter, who describes himself as ‘an ex-serviceman riddled with injuries’, decided to name them as one of two causes he will raise money for.

He said: “The more stories I read about Oldham Mountain Rescue Team, their amazing work, and how much it costs to keep them out there keeping us safe, the more training we will do.

“These people come from work, or home or family function day/night 365 to the centre, get the information, kit required and vehicles and first aid equipment and set off.

“They are an emergency service, without any central funding and thus rely on generosity and support of fundraisers and donations. This is why we chose them as one of our two local charities.

“These amazing people don’t just help the injured, they have assisted in moorland fires, missing persons and assisting ambulance service and police who cannot reach certain places in poor weather.”

Peter and Jay have already raised more than £1,900 for OMRT and the George’s Den scheme in Mossley, where Peter runs the Brew on the Brow coffee shop.

And his former career is a reason why he is doing the challenge next month.

He added: “From my days in the forces, I missed a challenge, being pushed and doing something with risk.

“So a few years ago, I decided the way to do that now would be to undertake tough things.

“We did a charity event for mental health, then I opened the shop – but I needed more and needed to find the motivation.

“So in choosing George’s Den and OMRT, I have truly found my inspiration. OMRT love what we doing and more than ever now they need help.

“George’s Den is an amazing local project in honour of an amazing local Mossley school student who passed with a rare cancer.

“His friends want to honour him by helping provide a safe space where the adventure scouts can express themselves and be safe doing it.”

As well as the money raised, which will be split evenly, Peter and Jay have received support from local businesses, including Dovestone Holiday Park, Tumbles Play Centre, Andrew Lees Upholstery and a number of local pubs and businesses in Mossley.

• You can donate to Peter and Jay’s fundraising effort online at

www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/georgesden-omrt-c2c-2022

