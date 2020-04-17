Children get creative for Easter competitions in Lees, Springhead and Grotton

FROM bright Easter bonnets to mouth-watering cakes, there was an array of eye-catching creations as children got crafty for a host of competitions.

LSG Business Hub ran the online event for children aged 11 and under who live or go to nursery or school in Lees, Springhead or Grotton.

The four fun categories were Easter bonnets, Easter cakes, egg decorating and other Easter crafts, with each judged by the Mayor of Oldham Cllr Ginny Alexander.

There were more than 40 entries overall and goodie bags were awarded to the winner and runner-up in each category, as well as an Easter egg to every child who entered.

Cllr Alexander said: “I was very honoured to be the judge of the LSG Business Hub Easter Competitions – but it was a very difficult job!

“I wish I could have given everyone who entered a prize as all the entries were lovely and you were all winners in my eyes. Well done to everyone and congratulations to the winners.”

Easter Bonnet winner Amelia, 3, proudly wearing her creation and enjoying her prize.

Second place in the Easter Bonnet competition was won by Freya, 6

Skye, 8, who won the Easter cake category, showing off her cake and prize

Corey, 7, and Rocky, 9, with the buns that won them second place in the Easter cakes competition

Easter Craft winner, Elizabeth, 5, with her prize and creation

Joseph, 2, with his prize for winning second place in the Easter Craft competition

Easter Egg Decorating competition joint winners Gabriella, 9, and brother Kai, 5

Eva, 10, Joseph, 3, and Sean, 7 with cousin Ollie, 1, all happy with their eggs which the Easter bunny lady delivered to say thank you for taking part

LSG Business Hub is a group which consists of businesses from Lees, Springhead and Grotton. Their aim is to raise the profile of the villages by supporting and hosting events, improving and maintaining the high street and brightening up the villages with seasonal flowers and plants.

They want to bring together everyone including local businesses, nurseries, schools, churches and residential groups with the aim of working together to improve of the villages.

Find out more about the LSG Business Hub on their business page: https://www.facebook.com/lsgbusinesshub

Share this story: Tweet





Print

