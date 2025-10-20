Children’s catch-up flu vaccination clinics in Greater Manchester this half term

PARENTS and carers across Greater Manchester are being encouraged to get children protected against flu this October half term, with a series of catch-up vaccination clinics running across the city-region.

From Monday 27 to Friday 31 October, children from Reception to Year 11 who have missed their school flu vaccination — or who are home-schooled — can attend a free catch-up clinic.

Most children will receive a quick and painless nasal spray vaccine, although an injection option is available for those who cannot have the live vaccine or who decline it for cultural reasons.

To book, call Intrahealth on 03333 583 397 or email contactimms@intrahealth.co.uk.

Dr Helen Wall, Clinical Director for Population Health at NHS Greater Manchester, said:

“Every year thousands of people get really sick and end up in hospital from flu.

That’s why we’re holding catch-up flu vaccination clinics for any school-aged children who missed their vaccinations at school or who are home-schooled – to make sure as many children as possible are protected.

The vaccine is still our best defence against flu, but the virus changes every year, which is why it’s so important to get the new vaccine annually. For most children, this means a quick and painless nasal spray rather than an injection.”

She added:

“If your children have missed the flu vaccine at school or are home-schooled, I’d urge you to book them into one of the clinics this half term to give them the best protection against the virus and help keep others safe.”

Recognising the signs of flu

Knowing the symptoms of flu helps families take action quickly and stop it spreading. Flu symptoms come on suddenly and can include:

A high temperature (38°C or above)

An aching body

Feeling tired or exhausted

A dry cough

A sore throat

A headache

Difficulty sleeping

Loss of appetite

Diarrhoea or tummy pain

Feeling or being sick

Children may also experience ear pain and appear less active.

The half-term catch-up clinics are only for school-aged children who have missed their school vaccination or are home-schooled. Those whose schools are still awaiting their clinic should wait for that appointment.

Find out more about the clinics at: www.gmintegratedcare.org.uk/childrens-half-term-flu-vaccination-clinics

Younger children and other eligible groups

Children aged two or three can be vaccinated through their GP practice or at participating pharmacies across Greater Manchester.

A full list of pharmacies is available here: Pharmacies offering flu vaccination for two to three year olds | Greater Manchester Integrated Care Partnership

Those eligible for a free flu vaccine this year include:

Pregnant women

All children aged 2–3 years

Primary and secondary school-aged children (Reception–Year 11)

People aged 65 and over

Those with certain long-term health conditions

Residents in care homes

Carers and close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

Frontline social care workers not covered by employer-led schemes

Learn more about flu vaccination and eligibility at: gmintegratedcare.org.uk/winter-vaccinations