Local indie band turns up the volume with emotional new single

GREATER Manchester’s indie rock scene has a new anthem to rally round.

The band Mercy Kelly have recently released their latest single called Breathe For Her.

Hailing from Oldham, as well as Heywood and Burnley, the band has steadily built a reputation for their blend of post-punk and alternative rock since forming in 2019 – drawing inspiration from iconic acts such as The Cure, The Smiths, Kasabian, and U2.

The new track sees the five-piece embrace big emotional sounds while staying true to the raw heartfelt songwriting that has earned them a loyal following.

Frontman Jack Marland and lead guitarist Adam Bridge co-wrote Breathe For Her, which is described as a “stadium-sized statement” exploring love, loss, and the weight of life’s most challenging moments.

Recorded at Liverpool’s legendary Kempston Street Studios, once known as Parr Street Studios and a creative home to acts like Coldplay and Justin Bieber, the band teamed up with producer Alex Quinn to craft a sound that’s both intimate and expansive.

The band says the track fuses its signature lyrical vulnerability with 1980s-inspired textures and sharp pop hooks, creating a soundscape that feels like a whispered confession shouted from a mountaintop.

The single follows the breakout success of Speak Too Soon, and marks a moment of growth for the band as it seeks to step onto bigger stages and reach wider audiences.

With Joel Buckley (bass), Jacob Simpson (guitar) and Leon Hepke (drums) rounding up the line-up, Mercy Kelly looks to solidify its place among the North West’s most exciting indie acts.

You can listen to the band’s new single here: https://ditto.fm/breathe-for-her