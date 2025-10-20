Garage in Dobcross to go under the hammer

A SMALL garage in the heart of Dobcross village is set to attract plenty of interest when it goes up for auction this week.

The freehold property, located on Brook Lane, is being offered by Auction House Manchester with a guide price of £23,000 plus fees. It will go under the hammer at the auction on Tuesday, October 21 at 12pm.

The single garage sits just off Delph New Road and, according to the listing, offers “excellent potential for future conversion or redevelopment,” subject to planning approval. It comes at a time when space and storage opportunities in the picturesque Saddleworth village are in high demand.

Auctioneers say the building is in need of significant repairs, with the roof reportedly suffering from water ingress, and the property is being sold as seen.

It follows the sale of an adjoining garage earlier this year, which fetched £57,000, showing just how desirable even small plots and outbuildings have become in the area.

Interested buyers are encouraged to inspect the property and review all documents before bidding. Full details and legal packs are available on the Auction House Manchester website: auctionhouse.co.uk/manchester/auction/lot/143132.