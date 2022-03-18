Chocs away! Easter egg appeal launched for hospital

A DENSHAW mum will be egg-static if she can again provide hundreds of Easter treats for deserving recipients this year.

In 2021, Jodie Simpson collected more than 200 Easter eggs for distribution at the Royal Oldham Hospital’s children’s ward.

This year, determined Jodie wants to top that total and has already launched her egg appeal throughout Saddleworth.

With drop-off points in Delph, Diggle and Greenfield, she hopes the community will rally round her initiative.

“Last year, with the generosity of neighbours, family and friends I collected over 200 Easter eggs for the children’s ward,” she explained.

“This year – with your help – I would like to donate eggs to the children’s ward again plus the radiotherapy department.

“I have gained amazing support from three fantastic local businesses who have volunteered to be local drop off points.

“So, can you help and donate an egg to help brighten someone’s Easter?

Cut-off point for collections is Tuesday, April 12 with Good Friday on April 15. Grandpa Greene’s, Diggle, Delph Co-op and Scona, Greenfield are accepting your chocolate treats.

