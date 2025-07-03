Choir members scale new heights with towering fundraiser

THEY are used to scaling the heights vocally but members of a local choir took things literally when abseiling down a towering structure to raise money for a hospice.

Rock Choir’s leader, together with four members including one from Saddleworth, braved the 170ft descent at Barton Tower at the Trafford Centre.

Cheering them on last Saturday afternoon (June 28) were 120 members from the same local choirs, who performed an uplifting set of songs at the base of the Trafford Palazzo to encourage donations.

It helped to boost the fundraising total for Springhill Hospice in Rochdale, which already stands at £3,430.

The daring team included Lauren Gee from Saddleworth, as well as Rock Choir leader Xander-Jaymes Le Petit, and fellow members Jessie Richardson, Rachel Bishop and Ruth Agnew.

“This is what Rock Choir is all about,” Xander said. “It’s more than just singing – it’s a life-changing experience.

“Singing together not only creates a powerful sense of community but it’s also been proven to lift spirits, reduce stress, and release those all-important feel-good chemicals in the brain. It’s truly medicine for the soul.”

It was also an extra special week for Ruth, who also received an MBE from Princess Anne for her services to education.

Springhill was chosen as the beneficiary as it’s a cause close to the hearts of many Rock Choir members from across the circuit.

The hospice provides care and support to people with a life-limiting illness and their loved ones.

There’s still chance to make a donation via the choir’s JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/rockchoirabseil

Rock Choir is also inviting new members to come along to a free taster session with no audition or need to read music. Visit www.rockchoir.com to book now.