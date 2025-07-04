Uppermill apartments proposal rejected by planning bosses

A PROPOSAL to build up to five apartments on a parcel of land in Uppermill has been rejected.

Wiggett Construction Ltd applied to place the three-storey structure at Buckley Street in principle – finding out whether a site is suitable before a more detailed scheme is put forward.

But planning officers at Oldham Council appear to have ended their hopes at the first stage by refusing permission.

Saddleworth Independent told how the proposal, situated behind The Commie pub, sparked concerns of parking chaos – despite Wiggett Construction believing it may actually be good as it may ‘discourage’ car ownership.

Those wanting permission said: “Due to site constraints imposed by the extent of ownership and topography of the site it was not possible to provide any off-road parking.

“As the development only comprises five units, the demand for parking is expected to be minor and will not impact existing parking facilities.

“Removing the ability to park a car discourages the desire for car ownership, this is in support of the Places for Everyone (PfE) Joint Development Plan.”

But planning officers turned down the scheme, saying: “The proposed development of up to five apartments over three floors is considered unsuitable for the size of the site as it is considered the overall height and density of the scheme would constitute overdevelopment, particularly when assessed against the traditional layout and historic pattern of development in the immediate area, which is characterised by modestly sized terraced housing.

“The introduction of this development would have significant adverse impact on the neighbouring heritage assets.

“The proposed development would fail to ensure that the statutory requirement to have special regard to the impact on the heritage assets has been satisfactorily addressed.

“It is considered that the proposed development fails to be acceptable in regard to the amount of development proposed.”

News of the rejection will delight the 27 objectors, who cited other concerns.

One stated: “The application does not provide any indication of the height of the proposed building.

“Furthermore, this proposal, by providing no parking for 5 additional households on Buckley Street, will exacerbate the parking difficulties currently been experienced on both Pickhill Lane and Buckley Street.

“The difficulties to find a place to park have resulted in cars daily being parked illegally on lowered kerb pavements forcing disabled people and those with prams to walk in the middle of the roads of both Pickhill Lane and Buckley Street as lowered kerb access to the pavement is blocked.”

Another adds: “Uppermill already experiences significant pressure on local parking, particularly during peak hours and weekends.

“The introduction of five new residential units without any dedicated parking will inevitably increase demand for on-street parking, exacerbating existing congestion and potentially creating safety issues for both residents and visitors.

“While sustainable transport options are encouraged, the reality is that car ownership remains high in the area, and many residents rely on private vehicles for commuting, school runs, and daily errands – particularly given the rural nature of Saddleworth and the limitations of public transport in the evenings and on weekends.”