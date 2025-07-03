A BURST water main that caused a ‘sinkhole’ to open up in a Diggle road has been repaired.

And the carriageway of Spurn Lane will be resurfaced.

People living in the village were surprised to see the hole in the middle of the road on the morning of Wednesday, July 2, with no safety barrier in place around the scene.

Damage was visible, with part of the lane crumbling.

However, the issue was solved later that day by United Utilities after Spurn Lane was closed for road users’ safety.

It will be resurfaced as part of follow-up works and the road remains safe.

*Cover image, Spurn Lane, Diggle -CREDIT GOOGLE STREET VIEW