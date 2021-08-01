Christian charity’s Soul Café brings new opportunities for young people

A NEW café in Oldham is the heart and soul of the Christian scene with a passionate team whose mission is to help young people make positive strides towards their futures.

Christian charity MJK signed a lease on their new HQ building in Oldham Town Centre in 2020 and officially opened their new initiative, the Soul Café, on June 22.

The Soul Café is a project designed to create effective change and a protected place that gives people the opportunity to grow and thrive with the support of their team.

Aimed mainly at local youth, MJK hopes that it will help to build positive futures for young people in the community by addressing issues and situations they face every day.

MJK CEO, Tim Cooke said: “We are really excited to be able to start welcoming customers into the Soul Café over the next few weeks and start meeting people from the community.

“It has been a long time coming for the team as we have worked hard along with local tradespeople on the renovations and upgrades to make the café vision come to life throughout the pandemic.

“We want to make a real impact in the area but specifically with young people by making sure we incorporate initiatives that address issues and situations that they face every day.

“We aren’t just serving hot drinks, milkshakes, waffles and paninis but we will have services and groups available to everyone that can be utilised to have a positive impact on people’s futures.

“We know how much young people have missed out on and felt fear, pressure and the impact on their mental health.

“We wanted to create a safe space they can use to spend time with their friends and reconnect.

“There is so much more to come for Soul Café so we hope everyone will follow our journey and make sure to keep your eyes peeled for announcements on our additional services for the community.

“We hope to utilise and further build our relationships with local schools, charities and organisations to create a place that is a hive of activity for the people of Oldham and Greater Manchester.”

• You can pop into the Soul Café at 58-60 Yorkshire Street, Oldham, OL1 1SR on Tuesdays to Fridays between 11am – 4.30pm.

Find out more on their website: www.makejesusknown.com

