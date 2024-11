SPECIAL guest Santa will help deliver festive fun and cheer at a Christmas Fair at Christ Church Friezland.

The event takes place on Saturday, November 16 from 10.30am to 3pm at the church on Church Road.

Visitors will be able to meet Santa in his grotto as well as enjoy festive music, crafts, tombola and home produce, and tuck in at the café including turkey sandwiches and mulled wine.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print