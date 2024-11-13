Festive fun at Bright Futures’ Christmas Fayre

THERE will be music, food and prizes galore at a Christmas Fayre at Bright Futures School in Greenfield.

The event takes place on Wednesday, November 27 from 3pm-6pm at the school on Friezland Lane.

Enjoy a variety of stalls, music, food and raffles, with prizes including a meal for two at The White Hart, two cases of Manchester ale, £100 Marks and Spencer vouchers, bespoke photography art worth £100 and a ESPA reed diffuser worth £50.

Some stalls are still available for rent for £10 – call the school for information on 01457 878738.

