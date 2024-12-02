Christmas Fayre raises more than £7,000 for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice

MORE than 600 people enjoyed festive games, shopping, food and drink at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice Christmas Fayre to help raise £7,699 for patient care.

The Royton-based hospice’s mascot, Hartley the dog, welcomed visitors and was joined by Oliver the pony from Narrowgate Farm, and Roary the lion, mascot for Oldham Rugby League Football Club.

Along with stalls selling Christmas gifts, there was food and drink, an inflatable snow globe, a DJ, and a range of festive games and activities, including Santa’s Grotto, a raffle, reindeer food making, and a live performance from the Jayne Barnes School of Dance.

Alice Entwistle, Fundraising Events Lead at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, said: “We are so thankful to everyone who supported our Christmas Fayre.

“It was fantastic to see families having an amazing time while raising money for patient care.

“The community is at the heart of everything we do, and it was so special to be able to welcome people to our lovely hospice.”

Sponsored by Booths Garden Centre, the Christmas Fayre received a huge amount of support from local businesses, who donated items or sent staff to volunteer.

The hospice’s in-house café and many of the stalls were manned by volunteers, who kindly gave up their free time.

Teams across the hospice united to make the Christmas Fayre extra special. Plants and dried strawflowers were picked and sold from the hospice’s award-winning gardens and the hospice’s army of crafting volunteers, Kershaw’s Krafties, worked extra hard to create handmade goods.

Angie Hamilton, who leads Kershaw’s Krafties, said: “The turnout was tremendous and we had a bumper day. If you missed it, we still have a selection of Christmas gifts at The Furniture Hub and hospice’s reception. And if you’re making your own, our Krafties Kave is open for your supplies.”

Rugby fans were also treated to a surprise visit from Roary the lion, who made the trip over from Oldham Rugby League Football Club.

George Riley, Head of Media and Communications at Oldham Rugby League Football Club, said: “We were delighted to offer our support to Dr Kershaw’s Christmas Fayre.

“To have Roary – who the kids love – and two of our players present at this fundraiser felt important and we will always be behind such vital work.”

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas. Find out more on their website: www.drkh.org.uk

