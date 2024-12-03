Community springs into action with bulb planting to brighten villages

MORE THAN 2,500 daffodil bulbs have been planted by the community to brighten up Lees, Springhead and Grotton next spring.

Councillor Alicia Marland was joined by many community groups and residents to plant the bulbs along the verges in the villages throughout November.

Cllr Marland explained: “I have recently purchased over 2,500 daffodils and thanks to the local community all have now been planted so Lees, Springhead and Grotton will be bursting with colour next spring.

“One of the community groups is LSG (Lees Springhead and Grotton) Community Gardening Group who have helped out along with pupils from St Thomas’ Leesfield Garden Gang.

“In additional countless volunteers have joined me so I am delighted the community has pulled together to make their villages colourful and a brighter place to life.”

LSG Community Gardening Group have also recently been planting up behind Lees main bus stop and already maintain planters outside Lees Library and The Village Tearoom.

Along with the help of local businesses who form the LSG Business Hub they have stepped up to maintain the parks and flower displays that Oldham Council is no longer able to support.

If you can help this local gardening team follow LSG Community Gardening on their Facebook Page or contact Karen Jakeman on 07525 333638 or Cllr Alicia Marland on 07766 107437 or email Alicia.marland@oldham.gov.uk

