GREENFIELD will be filled with festive cheer when Christmas Markets return to the Saddleworth village for the third successive year.

Stalls will once again be set up in the car park of the King William VI pub, on Chew Valley Road.

There will be the chance to buy some festive refreshments and get some Christmas shopping done, whilst supporting local businesses and traders.

Pop down between 1pm and 8pm on Saturday, December 9.

