Civic Award for inspirational teenage fundraiser

AN inspirational 17-year-old fundraiser has been honoured with a prestigious Civic Award for his dedication and achievements despite his own health conditions.

Ibrahim Yousaf, known as Ibby, has raised thousands of pounds and awareness for 14 local charities and The Royal Oldham Hospital charity over the last five years.

Representatives of the charities joined his family, friends and supporters as he received the award at Mahdlo Youth Zone, in Oldham.

There were also some special video messages to Ibby from Oldham legends Kevin Sinfield, Barrie McDermott, Joe Royle and Frank Rothwell.

Ibby said: “Despite health battles, I still feels very blessed because I can still help to make a difference in Oldham. I can’t thank enough everyone for supporting me over the years.

“This isn’t my Civic Award but the town’s award as I couldn’t have helped all these charities without all the incredible support from everyone.”

The award, which will remain at Mahdlo as Ibby wants to inspire his generation and show it is their achievement too, was presented by four of Ibby’s heroes and supporters.

Lorna Philip, from his former school Hathershaw College, inspired Ibby through Oldham Pledge Awards to help his first Oldham charity, Maggie’s Cancer Centre.

She was joined by Lee from Whittaker Design and Glenn from Breakey Nuttall who were the first two local businesses to support Ibby, along with Danny Simpson.

The award is the latest in a string of local and national accolades for Ibby, including the BCyA in June 2019 and receiving a BEM for services to the community aged only 13 in the 2020 New Year Honours List by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Ibby began his campaign in June 2018, aged 12, by donating his birthday money to the hospital charity before helping a string of other local good causes and organisations including Maggie’s Oldham, Dr Kershaw’s, Oldham Foodbank, Ukeff, Oldham Street Angels, Action Oldham Fund, Action Together, Mahdlo, Spoons, Teamhill, Real Change Oldham, Young Carers Positive Steps, OACT, Reelcic and Point Send.

Team Ibby challenges, including bake sales and auctions, have contributed to the funds, and every week Ibby donates his pocket money to charities or to people fundraising for local charities.

And for the last few years hasn’t celebrated his birthday but instead wanted money to be donated to local charities instead of having a party and presents.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

