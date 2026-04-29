Classic play ‘All My Sons’ comes to Delph thanks to National Theatre Live

A TRIUMPHANTLY acclaimed new production of Arthur Miller’s classic play ‘All My Sons’ is coming to Delph thanks to National Theatre Live.

The film recording of the live show, from visionary director Ivo Van Hove, will be on the big screen at The Millgate Arts Centre on Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2.

Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths) feature, along with Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon), and Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake).

One family, the heart of the American dream. When wartime delivers profits for Joe, it comes at a price when his partner is charged with criminal manufacturing deals, and his eldest son goes missing in action.

Will peacetime bring peace of mind, or will he be confronted by the consequence of his actions?

Find out more and buy tickets online here.