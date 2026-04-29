Saddleworth Morris Men prepare for diary full of dance outs

A BUSY schedule will see Saddleworth Morris Men dance locally as well as around the country over the coming months.

They start their dance outs in April at the Horwich Day of Dance before taking in Holmfirth, Northants, and Lincoln in following events.

A highlight will be the first ‘May Garland Day’ on Saturday, May 23 in Uppermill, hosted by Saddleworth Women Morris and Clog group.

The day of dance, taking place from 10.30am to 4pm, will see Morris sides come together to dance and carry a floral May garland between locations.

Historically, garlands were created in and around Saddleworth at Wakes Week so Saddleworth Women Morris and Clog hope to reintroduce the tradition (albeit in May).

Then in August, the highly popular Saddleworth Rushcart event will take place for the 50th time on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23.

This will see the side hand-build their iconic 13ft cart from rushes and decorate it with heather, banners and a rowan tree on top.

They will be joined by around 20 sides from up and down the country to dance and pull the cart through Saddleworth’s villages, with the jockey sat on top.

On Sunday, the cart is taken up to St Chad’s Church where there is a service before games and entertainment outside The Church Inn and The Cross Keys.

Saddleworth Morris Men polished off their clogs for the first time this year for their Easter Tour on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, dancing in Greenfield and Delph, Dobcross and Uppermill.